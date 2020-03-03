Idaho bill would outlaw abortion if Roe v. Wade is reversed

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Legislation has been introduced making abortion a crime in Idaho should the U.S. Supreme Court overturn Roe v. Wade, the ruling establishing abortion rights nationwide. The Senate State Affairs Committee on Monday gave the OK for a potential hearing on the measure.

Republican Sen. Todd Lakey says the legislation contains exceptions for rape, incest and the life of the mother. He also says criminal punishment would apply to the person performing the abortion, not the woman.

A reversal of Roe would mean abortion policy would revert to the states, and Lakey says the legislation would position Idaho to impose a ban.