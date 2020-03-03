Senate OKs increase in Idaho rainy-day funds

Written by Associated Press
March 3, 2020
The dome of the Idaho Statehouse looms over the snowcovered foothills in Idaho's capitol city of Boise in this undated photo. (AP Photo/Troy Maben).

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The amount of money in Idaho’s rainy-day fund that serves as a cushion against a potential economic downturn would increase under legislation headed to the governor’s desk.

The Senate voted 31-4 Tuesday to approve the measure that is in line with Republican Gov. Brad Little’s recommendation. It would increase the Budget Stabilization Fund from 10% to 15% of general fund revenues.

State officials say the change plus deposits would get the fund to more than $600 million by next year. Backers say the extra money will shield the state from a recession.

Opponents say the money could instead be used for fixing roads or property tax relief.

