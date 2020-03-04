Chad Andrews

Chad was born in Ogden, Utah on September 17, 1967 to Marsha Andrews and Alan Hoskins. Chad grew up in the Ogden area where he attended Green Acres Elementary.

Chad relocated to Roosevelt and Vernal, Utah where he learned at a very young age to be independent and work hard, a trait his Grandma Shirley taught him well.

He joined the workforce when he was 16 years old working as a cook and chef in the food service industry. Never using a written recipe, everything he made was done from scratch and common sense. When he was 19 he suffered a terrible motorcycle accident, he overcame all odds and was able to become a caretaker for his Grandpa Gordon.

Chad never passed up an opportunity to learn how to work hard where he did concrete for many years, a skill he passed on to his younger brothers. He worked in a lumber yard, and property maintenance. He eventually found his niche working for R&O Construction, a job he truly loved and excelled in for over 20 years.

He was well liked and trusted, traveling to many different states where he supervised countless projects. Chad made friends everywhere he went.

Chad never stopped experimenting with different foods, especially his salads, they were never the same but always delicious. Nothing made Chad happier than to watch people eat and enjoy his unusual creations. He enjoyed loud music, singing all the words and hitting all the high notes. On occasion he enjoyed a game of pool, playing dice games and cards. His favorite things to do was to spend time with his children shopping, bowling, and just hanging out, especially BBQ’s and camping out at Porcupine Reservoir jumping off the highest cliffs possible.

Chad had a natural ability to draw, a unique talent he only shared with select individuals. He was very generous with his time, helping those in need and sharing his knowledge. Chad quite often gave gifts to friends and family. His priority was to share his money on others and not himself. He was a true friend and will be missed by everyone he knew. Due to declining health he chose to remain in Ogden to be close to his family and friends.

After he suffered an accidental fall he passed away at McKay Hospital on February 27, 2020 with his family by his side. The family would like to express their sincere gratitude to the doctors and staff at McKay Hospital and Intermountain Home Care and Hospice.

Chad is survived by his mother Marsha Andrews (Charlie Garcia), Layton, Utah, his father Alan Hoskins, Ogden, Utah, daughter Lacey Johnson, Kettle Falls, Washington (two grandsons, Julian and Logen), Chantel Jerrette, Roy, Utah, and Justin Andrews (Tera), Salt Lake City, Utah, two aunts, Eileen Hooks, Layton, Utah, LaRaine McMickell (Jim) Ogden, Utah, three brothers Travis Jones, Logan, Utah, Shelby Leo, Ogden, Utah, Trenton Leo (Kristie) Syracuse, Utah. He is also survived by several cousins, nieces, nephews, and countless friends. He was preceded in death by his grandparents.

There will be no services, the family and close friends will celebrate his life at a later date. Cremation was entrusted to Aarons Mortuary.

Although Chad left us way to soon, the memories and good times will live on for many years to come. Chad was a loving, caring, and generous person, he was our gentle giant, a “BIG MAN with a BIG HEART”.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at aaronsmortuary.com