Dale Seymour Jenkins, 71, passed peacefully from this life into the arms of his Savior on March 2, 2020, due to complications from pneumonia and other health issues.

Dale was born on April 15, 1948, to Seymour M. and Mary B. Jenkins in Logan, Utah. He was raised in Newton, Utah, where he lived for most of his life. He loved people and called everyone his buddy.

Dale is survived by his sisters, Marlene (Dave) Larsen, Newton, Utah, Shiree Olsen, Bountiful, Utah and brother Tex Jenkins, Newton, Utah and 10 nieces and nephews.

There will be a viewing at the Newton LDS Chapel located at 76 South and 100 West, Newton, Utah on Saturday, March 7, 2020, from 9:00 – 11:00am and the funeral at 11:30am. Interment will be in the Newton Cemetery.

His family would like to thank Benji and Mikkel Skinner for being his host home family for two and a half years; and thanks to Dan and Shurlana Hansen for being his host home family for the last two and a half years. Both families provided kind and loving care for Dale as he lived in their homes. Thanks also to the staff at Cache Employment and Training Center where he loved to go every day and be with his friends. The services of CNS Home Health and Hospice Care and Sunshine Terrace are also greatly appreciated.

We will all miss you old buddy, old pal! We can’t wait to see you again.

