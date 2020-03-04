Glenda Longstroth Keetch, 83, returned to her Heavenly Father on Tuesday, March 3, 2020, surrounded by her loving family at her home in Wardboro, Idaho. She was a loving and dedicated wife, mother, grandmother and friend to all that knew her.

Glenda was born May 15, 1936 in Logan, Utah to William Longstroth and Delpha Smith Longstroth. She was the oldest of three children. She spent her childhood in Mendon, Utah and then continued her education at Utah State in Elementary Education and Childhood Development.

She met Paul Keetch in the spring of 1957 at Utah State where he was studying Automotive Engineering. They married on December 23, 1957 and after graduation the following spring, Paul and Glenda made their home in Wardboro, Idaho where Paul worked on the family ranch and Glenda taught 1st, 5th, 6th and 7th grades and later taught the first Kindergarten in Bear Lake.

Together they started a dairy business and milked cows for over 45 years and raised their family on the farm. They were blessed with three children, Paula Kim, Jeffery Todd, and Chad Kelly. They also enjoyed four children in the Indian Replacement Program and two foster children.

Glenda accomplished many things in the church she loved so dearly. She and Paul were sealed for time and all eternity in the Logan Temple on July 15, 1971. She stood at Paul’s side while he served as Bishop of the Dingle Ward, served as Primary President, Relief Society First Counselor and teacher, MIA First Counselor, Nursery Leader, Ward Missionary Leader, Sunday school teacher(Gospel Doctrine), Temple Officiator and Nursing Home Branch Presidency. She could often be found at her kitchen table reading and studying the scriptures.

She is survived by her living husband Paul, daughter Paula Kim Reese (Mike), son Jeffery Todd Keetch (Tari) and son Chad Kelly Keetch (Kelly). Twelve grandchildren, twelve great-grandchildren and her sister Eva L. Rohwer. She was preceeded in death by her parents, her brother, Zan Longstroth and her grandson, Tyler Chad Keetch.

Funeral services will be held Friday, March 6, 2020 in the Dingle Ward Chapel of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 4197 Dingle Road, Dingle, Idaho at 12:00 noon with a viewing prior to services from 10:00 – 11:45am. Interment will be in the Wardboro Cemetery.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at matthewsmortuaryidaho.com