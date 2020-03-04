Leland Mack Hayes returned to his Heavenly Father on Monday, March 2, 2020 in Montpelier, Idaho.

He was a loving and dedicated father, grandfather, great-grandfather, great-great-grandfather, a leader in his community and a friend to all.

Leland was born December 26, 1933 in Georgetown, Idaho to Wilford Woodruff Hayes and Vivian Victoria Solum. He had one sister Bonnie and one brother Leonard.

He graduated from Montpelier High School in 1952 where he excelled in basketball. He pitched for the Georgetown fast pitch softball team. He also enjoyed bowling.

Leland met Maxine Mellor when she came to Georgetown to visit family. They were married June 20, 1953, in Georgetown, Idaho. Their marriage was later solemnized in the Idaho Falls Temple. To this union were born: Debra Lee, March 16, 1954 and Thomas W., March 9, 1957.

During his life he worked for JC Penney, the Union Pacific Railroad and San Francisco Chemical. He also did miscellaneous trucking and farm work. When they moved home to Georgetown they owned and operated the L&M Market and Service Station and a mobile butchering business for many years. Leland served as mayor of Georgetown for 18 years and was a charter member of the Lions Club. He was instrumental in getting the new culinary water system which originated in Little Right Hand Canyon.

Following the sale of his business he worked as custodian at Bear Lake High School where he enjoyed getting to know the students and watching his grandchildren participate in sports and other activities.

Following Maxine’s death in 1992 Leland married Nadine G. Crane. They made their home in Bennington where Leland welcomed six additional children and their families into his life. Leland and Nadine worked as ordinance workers in the Logan Temple for three and one half years. He was a faithful member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. They enjoyed traveling with family and friends, camping and watching the Jazz. Some of his hobbies were wood working and maintaining a beautiful yard. He was an avid journal keeper and has left numerous volumes for his posterity.

Leland was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, Maxine and his sister Bonnie (Dave) Kunz. He is survived by his wife, Nadine, brother Leonard (Shirley) Hayes, daughter Debra Lee Fisher, son Thomas W. (DeeAnn) Hayes, and step-children: Scott (Linda) Crane, Shelley (Laran) Burdick, Debra (Michael, deceased) Peterson, David Crane, Don (Lanette) Crane, Dayna (George) Wilde, and numerous grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, March 7, 2020 in the Bennington Ward of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 24 East Center Street, Bennington, Idaho at 2:00pm. A viewing will be held from 11:00am – 1:45pm at the church prior to services. Burial will be in the Georgetown, Idaho Cemetery.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at matthewsmortuaryidaho.com