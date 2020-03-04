Logan InstaCare locked down after man allegedly robs pharmacy

Law enforcement outside Logan Intermountain InstaCare after man allegedly robbed pharmacy employees, Wednesday March 4, 2020 (Will Feelright)

LOGAN — A medical center was temporarily placed on lock down after a man went into the pharmacy and threatened employees. Intermountain InstaCare, on the corner of 400 N. 200 E., was safely evacuated Wednesday afternoon after the suspect fled the building.

Logan City Police Chief Gary Jensen said the suspect walked into the center around 4:00 p.m. and went to the pharmacy counter, demanding drugs. He allegedly threatened to cause trouble if the employees tried to call law enforcement.

The man is described as Caucasian, with a short mustache and beard. He was wearing a gray hoodie, sunglasses and a hat.

The male suspect implied he had a weapon but did not brandish one. The employee complied and gave the suspect a small amount of drugs. The suspect then exited the building and was last observed heading west.

Police and Cache County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the facility and placed it on lock down. They evacuated patients out of the building and interviewed several witnesses.

The incident was recorded on surveillance video and police have distributed photos of the suspect.

Law enforcement searched neighboring homes and businesses for the individual but were unable to locate him.

The medical center was reopened at 5:30 p.m. after officers determined there was no longer a threat to patients and staff.

Police are asking for anyone who may recognize the suspect of have information on the robbery to call, 435-753-7555.

