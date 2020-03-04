January 15, 1942 – March 3, 2020 – (age 78)

Susan Hales Thomas, age 78, passed away on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 in Salt Lake City.

Susan was born in Provo, Utah on January 15, 1942 to her parents Caleb and Chrissie Hales. She is preceded in death by her two sisters LaRee (DeVere) Brough and Joan (Marvin) Green, and a twin brother Jack Hales. Her surviving brother Donald (Shirley Ann) Hales lives in Ephraim, Utah. Susan spent her childhood helping the family on the fruit farm in Orem.

She met and married Maurice Thomas while attending Utah State University in 1962. Education and being an Aggie was very important to her and she took pride that all her children have at least one college degree from Utah State University. She has one graduate grandson and four grandsons who are currently students at Utah State. She rarely missed an Aggie football or basketball game in 35 years.

Susan was a prolific expert at hand crafts such as sewing, knitting, doll making and cross stitch. Many of her creations are proudly displayed by her family. She enjoyed working in her flower garden creating spectacular blooms each summer for all who visit to enjoy.

For 58 years she has been married to the love of her life, best friend and eternal companion Maurice Thomas. She loved the gift of travel and visited places such as Thailand, Bolivia, Ecuador, Bangladesh, and Europe with her husband, family members and good friends.

Susan loved her Savior and served tirelessly in many callings over her life. She and Maurice blessed many as they served a Senior Couple Mission in Norway.

She was a loving mother of her surviving five children Troy (Tami) Thomas, Paul Thomas, Jane (Frank) Harward, Jill (Brian) Smith, Ben (Lisa) Thomas, and fourteen grandchildren.

Funeral services to honor Susan Thomas will be held at 12:00 Noon on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at the Church Of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints chapel located at 1650 East 2600 North, North Logan, Utah. A viewing will be held at 10:30 – 11:30am prior to the services. A viewing will be held on Friday, March 7, 2020 from 6:00 – 8:00pm at the Allen Mortuary of North Logan located at 420 East 1800 North, North Logan, Utah.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family online at www.allenmortuaries.net