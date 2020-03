March 6, 1970 – February 29, 2020 – (age 49)

Bart R. Mathews passed away February 29, 2020 in Hyrum, Utah.

A visitation will be held Friday, March 6, 2020 from 11:30am – 12:30pm at the Hyrum LDS church located at 600 South 200 East in Hyrum, Utah with a graveside service to follow in the Hyrum City Cemetery beginning at 1:00 pm.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at allenmortuaries.net