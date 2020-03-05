Cowboy Rendezvous coming this weekend

Western artist Trinity Seely is one of the headline performers at the Cache Valley Cowboy Rendezvous this weekend at Mountain Crest High School in Hyrum.

HYRUM – The 10th annual Cache Valley Cowboy Rendezvous is nearly here.

The 2020 reunion of cowboy poets, county musicians and western artisans is slated for Friday through Sunday at Mountain Crest High School in Hyrum. The event will feature concert performances by country-western singers on three stages; a cowboy poetry contest; a family dance with a western-swing contest; guitar, harmonica and songwriting workshops; a traditional dutch-oven cooking dinner; and, a western-themed church service.

The rendezvous’ educational outreach program is also exposing Cache County schoolchildren to high quality western music and poetry enrichment this week through a grant from the Sorenson Legacy Foundation, according to event founder Dale Major of Avon.

Award-winning country artists Dave Stamey and Trinity Seely will headline the entertainment at the Cowboy Rendezvous.

Stamey’s background includes stints as a cowboy, a mule packer and a dude wrangler, but he prefers his current life as one of the most popular Western entertainers working today. He has performed for audiences in 23 states and is a 2016 inductee into the Western Music Hall of Fame.

Stamey will perform at 7 p.m on Saturday. That concert will also feature American Idol finalist Kristyn Harris and poet/humorist Andy Nelson.

A native of British Columbia, Ms. Seely says her current role as a cattle rancher in Montana has given her a deep appreciation of the American West. She has been a featured performer at cowboy poetry gatherings in Elko, NV; Heber City, UT; Durango, CO; and Prescott, AZ.

Ms. Seely will perform at 2 p.m. on Saturday. She will share the stage with the High County Cowboys, harmonica artist Gary Allegretto and cowboy poet Mark Munzert.

The Cache Valley rendezvous will open at 5:30 p.m. on Friday with an hour-long Cowboy Poetry Round-Up, featuring poets Mark Munzert, Sam DeLeeuw, Marleen Bussma, Colt Blankman and Russ Westwood. A Cowboy Opry concert will follow at 7 p.m. featuring Sam DeLeeuw, Gary Allegretto, Ernie Sites, Clive Romney, the musical group Johnson Creek, “Krazy Ani” Kristen Lloyd, Thatch Elmer and Colt Blankman. A family dance with music by the Sagwitch Basin Boys will top off the evening.

In addition to the concerts by Stamey and Ms. Seely, the schedule of events at the rendezvous on Saturday will include a guitar workshop by Ernie Sites at 9 a.m., a songwriting workshop by Dave Stamey at 11 a.m., an “instant” harmonica workshop by Gary Allegretto at 4 p.m. and another Cowboy Poetry Round-Up at 4 p.m. That poetry session will feature Andy Nelson, Thatch Elmer, Jo Lynne Kirkwood and Mark Seeley.

Major added that western artists and cowboy poets who are visiting Cache County classrooms this week to engage schoolchildren include Gary Allegretto, Sam DeLeeuw, Chris Mortensen, Dave Anderson, Thatch Elmer, Colt Blankman, Clive Romney, “Krazy Ani” Kristen Lloyd, Lorena and Craig Johnson, Kristyn Harris, Ernie Sites, Andy Nelson and Mark Munzert.

The 10th annual Cache Valley Cowboy Rendezvous will conclude Sunday morning with a western-themed non-denominational church service starting at 9 a.m. at the American West Heritage Center.