Idaho visitors will see big hike in hunting, fishing fees

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Legislation significantly increasing what it will cost nonresidents to hunt deer and elk in Idaho has been signed into law by Gov. Brad Little.

The Republican governor signed the measure Tuesday that the Idaho Department of Fish and Game says resident hunters asked for so there will be less overcrowding in the field.

Fish and Game is capping how many nonresidents can hunt deer and elk. But that will result in reducing Fish and Game revenue with fewer nonresident hunters.

To make up for that, Fish and Game is increasing hunting and fishing costs for non-residents. Notably, an elk tag for a nonresident hunter will cost $650.