Marie Perkins Mc Omber

On November 3, 1949 a beautiful spirit was born in Afton, Wyoming to Farn Franklin Perkins and Mary Bateman Perkins. She was timid and sweet. She loved helping her mom and dad and grandparents on their farms. Later her family moved to a new farm in Lewiston, Utah where she spent many days and hours working and playing with her sisters: Janet, Darlene, Diane, and Judy; brother, Larry; and riding the family horse named Pinto.

She went to school at Lewiston Elementary, North Cache, and Sky View. She went to college at Utah State University and received her CNA license. She graduated from Beau Laraine Beauty College and got her beautician license. While at Beauty College she took 2nd place in a beautician competition. She worked as a CNA and beautician at Sunshine Terrace. She also loved to crochet and sew. She made many beautiful works of art. She sewed for Z-Bag in Smithfield. She also worked at Del-Monte and on a Mink farm.

She loved people and the gospel so she served in the Sydney Australia Mission assigned to Perth and Adelaide. She faithfully served in many other Ward callings.

When she returned from her mission, she met Richard Bruce Mc Omber. They married in the Logan Temple on April 4, 1973. They lived in Trenton and Logan where Randall and Evelyn were born. Then they moved to Lewiston where Allen, Richard, James, and Jonathan were born. She stood by Richard during all of his time in the National Guard and Army Reserves.

Marie had a beautiful singing voice and loved to sing with her sisters and in the ward choir. She was very artistic and loved to do jigsaw puzzles, paint, do crafts, read to her kids, and spend time outdoors, gardening, running, and being with animals. She liked to cook and would often create her own recipes.

Some of her favorite things were spending time with her family, children, grandchildren and looking at pictures and videos of the new great-grandchildren.

She was a wonderful loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend who will be greatly missed by all. She spent most of her life creating happiness and joy for others. She sacrificed much of her life to provide for her family. Her eyes would light up when she would see her family near. You could really feel that you were loved.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Farn and Mary Perkins; sister, Darlene; father and mother-in-law, Winston and Louise Mc Omber; sister-in-law, Karen Mc Omber; brother-in-law, Steve Mc Omber and nephew, Nathan Perkins.

Funeral services will be held at 12:00 Noon on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at the Lewiston 2nd Ward Building, 10 South 1600 West, Lewiston, Utah. A viewing will be held on Saturday at the church from 10:00 – 11:30am until the time of the service. Interment will be in Lewiston Cemetery.

Special thanks to her family, friends, and all those that loved and cared for her at Provo State Hospital, Sunshine Terrace, Lomond Peak Nursing and Rehabilitation, and McKay Dee Hospital.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at serenicare.com