PHOTO GALLERY: USU 75, New Mexico 70 – MW quarterfinals

Written by Cache Valley Daily
March 5, 2020
Utah State reacts after defeating New Mexico following a Mountain West Conference tournament NCAA college basketball game Thursday, March 5, 2020, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Isaac Brekken)

Photos by Isaac Brekken / Associated Press

Free News Delivery by Email

Would you like to have the day's news stories delivered right to your inbox every evening? Enter your email below to start!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.