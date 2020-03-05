Police arrest Logan man suspected of robbing pharmacy

Booking photo for Brad T. Bingham (Courtesy: Cache County Jail)

LOGAN — Police have arrested a 31-year-old Logan man suspected of robbing the Intermountain InstaCare Pharmacy Wednesday afternoon. Brad T. Bingham was booked Thursday into the Cache County Jail on suspicion of aggravated robbery, possession of narcotics and possession of a firearm by an interdicted person.

Logan City Police Chief Gary Jensen said Bingham is suspected of walking into the pharmacy, on the corner of 400 N. 200 E., around 4:00 p.m. and demanding a narcotic. He allegedly threatened to cause trouble if the employees tried to call law enforcement.

Bingham implied he had a weapon to the pharmacy employee but did not brandish one. The employee complied and gave him a small amount of the drug. He then exited the building and was observed heading west.

Jensen could not release the name of the medication Bingham allegedly stole. He said it was not a pain medicine but is pretty common.

As part of the investigation, police went through InstaCare’s phone records and discovered Bingham had placed several calls to the pharmacy recently, asking about the availability of the stolen drug. The phone number was tracked to a Logan residence.

Jensen said officers also went through Bingham’s social media accounts, which led them to believe that he might own a firearm. So, instead of confronting him inside his home, they set up a perimeter around the neighborhood and waited for him to leave.

At approximately 2 p.m. Thursday, as detectives were doing surveillance on the house, they observed Bingham on a bicycle. He was taken into custody without incident.

Bingham was questioned at the Logan Police Department where he allegedly confessed to the robbery. A search warrant of his residence was executed and evidence from the robbery was located including a handgun he said he had in his waistband at the time of the robbery.

Bingham is being held without bail. He is expected to be arraigned on formal charges in 1st District Court next week.

Jensen credited investigators for thinking to look at the pharmacy’s phone records that quickly led them to Bingham’s home. “This was elementary detective work at its best,” said Jensen.

will@cvradio.com