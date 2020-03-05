October 23, 1948 – March 2, 2020 – (age 71)

Richard Alvin Lyman passed away on March 2, 2020 at his home in Malad, Idaho with his children by his side.

He was born on October 23, 1948 to Joseph Hunter and Zetta Goble Lyman in Nephi, Utah.

He was a great story teller whether the stories were true, untrue, or a little exaggerated. He served for the United States Army during the Vietnam War.

He is going to be missed by all who knew and loved him. He is survived by 5 children: Theron (Amanda) Lyman, April (Ben) Hernandez, Shane (Trudy) Lyman, Jared Lyman and Jennifer Lyman; 10 grandchildren; Michael, Shaundale, Ricki, Tayah, Mason, Cody, Teisha, Jess, Wyatt and Oakley; 7 great-grandchildren; Teagen, Oso, Cohen, Clementine, Greisyn, Aleiyah, and Kaycee; and Sisters Kathleen Waters, Lavinia (Wayne) Steele, Rosalie (Byron) Wilkey and sisters-in-law Donna Lyman West and Karen Lyman and so many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his mom and dad, brothers Larry and Robert, sister Margaret Bills, brother-in-law Jim Bills and 2 nephews.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at horsleyfuneralhome.com