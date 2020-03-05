Ten years of celebrating cowboy and western culture

l-r Gary Allegretto, Ernie Sites and Kristyn Harris

HYRUM — The 10th annual Cache Valley Cowboy Rendezvous begins Friday afternoon at 5p.m. and continues through Sunday morning with the majority of events at Mountain Crest High School in Hyrum. On KVNU’s For the People program on Wednesday, organizer Dale Major said he kind of fell into it by accident. He said he saw a need for this type of event and thought it would be fun. He credits a supportive wife and friends who wanted to help in getting it going.

“We have 27 performers that are going to be here at the event at various times..of course, not all at the same time. We have three stages going continuously. We have a youth poetry contest, we have a dance contest,” said Major.

“We have a lot of opportunities for families to come and enjoy some time together, and some time apart too, because we have the kids corral. Parents can maybe drop some kids off down there and let them learn some things western.”

Also in studio were returning musicians Gary Allegretto, Ernie Sites and Kristyn Harris. They’ve been here since Monday doing school presentations in the valley. Allegretto brought 900 harmonicas with him, he teaches kids to play four songs and they go home with a new harmonica. Major said there are other cowboy gatherings in the West, but feels that theirs is a bit more instructive.

“We tend to emphasize the education side of it a little bit more maybe than some other ones. With the workshops and the school things that we do, we’ve put a really serious emphasis on that. That kind of came around by happenstance. But we like the fact that we’re teaching people and hopefully they’ll go home and they’ll like it a little more. There’s nothing like having a kid win at our youth poetry contest and then a couple years later, he’s being invited to Elko as a featured performer.”

It’s again, free admission and you can get tickets to the concerts and other events at CVcowboy.org

AUDIO: Dale Major and western performers in studio with Jason Williams on 3/4/2020