USU to debut [Title of Show]

(From left) Heidi Blickenstaff, Hunter Bell, Jeff Bowen and Susan Blackwell take a bow at the 10-year reunion of the original cast of [Title of Show] in 2014.

LOGAN – The Department of Theatre Arts at Utah State University will present the one-act musical [Title of Show] from Mar. 10 to 14.

[Title of Show] is known in theater circles as “that strange little musical about two guys writing a musical about two guys writing a musical.”

The backstory of [Title of Show] is that two friends – playwright Hunter Bell and composer Jeff Bowen – set out in 2004 to write an original musical in just three weeks for submission to the inaugural New York City Musical Theatre Festival. When the would-be collaborators realized that the creative process they were involved in was more interesting than any story they could dream up, [Title of Show] became a comedic chronicle of their own trials and tribulations.

[Title of Show] not only won the NYC musical festival competition, but also went on to limited professional engagements both on- and off-Broadway. The show earned critical acclaim and Bowen and Bell each won Obie Awards for their appearances in the off-Broadway production.

[Title of Show] will be performed by the student thespians of the USU Theatre Arts department, under the direction of assistant professor Michael Shipley. Evening performances are slated at 7:30 p.m. on Mar. 10, 11, 12, 13 and 14 in the Caine Lyric Theatre on Center Street in Logan. A matinee performance is also slated for 2 p.m. on Mar. 14