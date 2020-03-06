At least two opportunities to meet First District candidate Tina Cannon

Written by Bill Walter
March 6, 2020

LOGAN — Republican candidate for the First Congressional District of Utah, the seat that Congressman Rob Bishop will be vacating,  Tina Cannon returned to KVNU’s For the People program  on Thursday to announce that she will be in Cache Valley Friday night and Saturday.  She invites residents to the Bluebird restaurant Friday night at 7p.m.

“It’s an open forum, so if you’d like to come and meet with us and ask your questions in person, we will have the Tea Room there reserved.  You are welcome to come out and have dinner with us and join the conversation and hear more about the issues that are impacting the First Congressional District.  And what my approach to those issues are,” explained Cannon.

Then Saturday morning, Cannon will be at Green Canyon High School in North Logan starting at 930a.m.

“And then we will be out canvassing both days, both on Friday and Saturday out door-to-door.  So if you see our volunteers and our team, be friendly, invite us in ask a question. Hopefully we’ll see many of your listeners as we’re up there.”

You can find more information at VoteTinaCannon.com

AUDIO: Tina Cannon on with Jason Williams on 3/5/2020 on KVNU’s For the People

