Barbara Ellen Olsen Ashby passed away peacefully on March 2, 2020 with her children by her side. She was 84 years old. She was born on December 1, 1935 to J. Edwin and Pearle Olsen and was raised in Petersboro, Cache Valley, Utah.

Barbara was always a faithful person. At age 11 she was introduced to the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and this experience changed her life forever.

She was sealed to her sweetheart, Carl Ashby, in the Logan LDS Temple on September 22, 1955. Carl and Barbara were blessed with 3 children, Denise (Rich) Kotter, Kaylene (Lyle) Vance, and Reed (Michelle) Ashby, and have since been blessed with 10 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren. She and Carl raised their children in a home filled with the restored gospel of Jesus Christ and taught their children, by example, to serve the Lord with all their heart, might, mind, and strength. Her greatest pride and joy was to watch her posterity grow in righteousness.

Barbara worked thirteen years at McKinley Elementary school and fourteen years at La-Z-Boy in Tremonton. She enjoyed the association and friendship of all with whom she came in contact. During the spring and summer months, Barbara could always be found working in her immaculate yard. She was also a gifted seamstress.

Her life was full of service to everyone around her. She supported and constantly expressed her unwavering love for her posterity. As matriarch of her family, she held big family gatherings regularly that always included good company and good food. No one ever left her home hungry. No matter who walked through her front door, they were greeted with a smile, a warm hug, and some of the best homemade goods and treats in the valley.

As part of her church service, she spent over 40 years in various callings in Primary. One of the great joys of her life was to teach generations of children about Jesus Christ. She also served in other organizations and did all she could to support and sustain those around her. She and Carl held a deep love for temples and temple work and served faithfully as ordinance workers and temple coordinators for the Logan LDS temple for 12+ years.

Her parents and her sweetheart, Carl, preceded her in death. She is survived by her brother and his family, Larry (Vicki) Olsen of Petersboro, Utah.

Funeral Services will be held at 11:00am on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at the Tremonton Stake Center, 660 North 300 East, Tremonton, Utah. A viewing will be held on Friday, March 13, 2020 from 6:00 – 8:00pm at the Tremonton Stake Center and Saturday from 9:00 – 10:30am preceding the funeral services.

We’d like to thank Intermountain Hospice Healthcare and the staff and residents of Our House Assisted Living for their kindness and loving care of our mother.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at rogersandtaylor.com