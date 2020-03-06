Dennis Lee McArthur, 70, of Iona, passed away February 29, 2020, at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center. He was under the care of his loving family and Aspen Home Health & Hospice.

Dennis was born September 15, 1949, in Bakersfield, California, to Robert Boon McArthur and Ersel Audine McClain McArthur. He grew up and attended schools in Bakersfield and graduated from Foothill High School. He also attended Bakersfield College, California State College, Brigham Young University where he earned his Master’s Degree in Education, and Idaho State University where he earned his Education Specialist Degree.

On June 15, 1973, he married Linda Winter in the Salt Lake City, Utah Temple. They lived in Bakersfield, California; Ashton, Idaho; Cowley, Torrington; and Kemmerer, Wyoming. In 1994, they moved to Iona. Dennis worked as a counselor, administrator, and education specialist for 36 years.

He was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served as the Young Men’s President, Elders Quorum President, Bishop and Stake High Councilor. He also served as a service missionary for six years at the Taylorview Church Farm. He and Linda served together as full-time missionaries in Manchester, England. Dennis was also a member of the Lion’s Club, NEA/IEA, and served on the Iona City Council for eight years. He enjoyed wood cutting, gardening, reading, traveling, fishing, hunting and ministering to others. Dennis was a lifelong carpenter and builder.

Dennis is survived by his loving wife, Linda McArthur of Iona, Idaho; sons, Dennis (Heather) McArthur, Jr. of India, Jason (Joy) McArthur of Ranchester, Wyoming, and Henry (Melissa) McArthur of Henderson, Nevada; daughter, Andrea (Scott) Larson of Great Falls, Montana; sisters, Jonell (John) Amundsen of Smithfield, Utah, Teri (Jeff) Green of Branson, Missouri, and Toni (Dave) Newman of Tempe, Arizona; and 18 grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents.

Memorial gathering will be held at 11:00am Saturday, March 21, 2020, at the Iona City Building, 3548 North Main Street, Iona City, Idaho. Burial was in the Iona Cemetery.

