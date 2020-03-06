No coronavirus cases in Utah, state officials continue to prepare

No cases of the coronavirus have been detected in Utah. However, state officials said they expect it to come eventually and are making preparations.

If you have concerns or questions about COVID-19, there are resources for residents locally and statewide.

*Bear River Health Department (BRHD)

*The Utah Coronavirus Information Line at 1-800-456-7707 (Trained healthcare experts can help answer your questions and numerous language translations are available. Healthcare providers may also call the information line for help.)

*This website: http://coronavirus.utah.gov.

Utah Gov. Gary Herbert’s office is re-iterating the message that workers should stay home if they feel sick, this after a confusing comment from President Donald Trump.

According to the Associate Press, a state coronavirus-response team in Utah is calling comments from President Donald Trump “misinformation” and warning people to stay home from work if they show symptoms that match the virus.

In a tweet Thursday, the task force led by Republican Lt. Gov. Spencer Cox posted an audio clip from Trump’s wide-ranging interview with Fox News host Sean Hannity in which he said that many cases of coronavirus are mild and that some people still go to work.

Trump later tweeted that he did not say people feeling sick should go to work.

The task force objected to the suggestion, warning people to stay home: “Even if you have very mild symptoms, going to work sick could be dangerous to others.”