USU issues COVID-19 alert as Spring Break concludes

LOGAN – A Friday afternoon Utah State University safety alert to students and employees returning to campus following spring break outlines how school officials are responding to the threat of the COVID-19 virus.

Ellis Bruch is USU’s Director of Emergency Management.

”We’re one of the first universities in the state to have spring break,” Bruch explained. “We realize that people go, it’s a great opportunity for people to go see their family and friends, travel across the country. And we are assuming some did travel internationally as we do have international students at USU.”

University officials are requesting that anyone who traveled during the break fill out a brief questionnaire.

”It’s not just international, it’s also domestic as well. But primarily we’re just focusing on those countries that the CDC has issued a level three alert warning for,” she added. “We’re trying to track those people as they come back into their education and back into USU – exactly where they have been throughout the country, throughout the world – just to make sure we’re doing our due diligence and following the CDC’s guidelines to prevent the spread of the disease.”

At this time, countries with a level three travel warning include China, Iran, South Korea and Italy.

Those who traveled, domestically or internationally, are asked to complete the survey at https://usu.co1.qualtrics.com/ jfe/form/SV_5b6Njw51pRiPpIN

You can learn more at www.usu.edu/COVID-19.

The State of Utah has created a statewide coronavirus information line at 1-800-456-1844.