August 8, 1925 – March 6, 2020 – (age 94)

Beverly Hardman Kirschbaum was the beloved wife of James L. Kirschbaum. On March 6, 2020, in Lehi, Utah Beverly peacefully passed away surrounded by her loving family and eternal companion.

During their 74 years of marriage she was adored and cherished by her 5 children; Larry, Caroll, John, Scott, and Jeannie. She devoted a majority of her days to her 18 grandchildren and much loved 30 great-grandchildren.

Beverly will always be remembered, especially by all of those who’s lives she touched. She may be gone, but will never be forgotten. We love you mom.

Funeral services will be held at Allen Hall Mortuary located at 34 East Center Street in Logan, Utah. A viewing will be held from 10:00 – 11:30am and the funeral will begin at 12:00 noon. Interment will be at Mendon Cemetery in Mendon, Utah.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at allenmortuaries.net