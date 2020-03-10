Cache County School District preparing contingencies in case of COVID-19 outbreak

NORTH LOGAN – A second case of coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, was confirmed in Utah Tuesday. As a result, the Cache County School District is taking steps to be proactive in case of an outbreak in Northern Utah. The district has notified students and parents that it has formed a task force in cooperation with the Bear River Health Department to prepare for cases of the virus in Cache Valley.

In a prepared statement, the district said they “have developed a web page at www.ccsdut.org/coronavirus where you can find more information. This website has recently been updated with new information and frequently asked questions.”

As has been the case from several other organizations, the district has asked that any student, faculty or staff member who is ill to stay home and work with their school to resolve any issues related to missing school. Additionally, the district is asking any parents or staff to notify schools if they have recently traveled to any highly-impacted areas of the world.

“If you have a travel history and related symptoms that lead you to believe you may be infected, we encourage you to contact your health provider and call the COVID-19 information line at 1-800-456-7707.”

Simple tasks like practicing good hygiene, staying home when ill, avoid touching your face and practice coughing into your elbow or covering your face with a tissue are the best defenses in fighting the spread of the virus.

But if the virus does spread, schools could be closed and learning would need to be done remotely.

“Should the need arise, the local health department has the authority to ask individuals to quarantine at home or to close a school,” the district’s statement continued. “In preparation for that possibility, we are working with our technology and curriculum teams to explore methods for completing schoolwork at home, either in individual cases or as a school system.”

Numerous schools and universities in select parts of the country have already opted to close their doors and focus on online learning until the outbreak subsides in their communities.