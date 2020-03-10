December 25, 1988 – March 8, 2020 – (age 31)

David Curtis Germany was born in Livermore, California on December 25, 1987. He was raised in Pleasanton, California and Providence, Utah. On Sunday, March 8, 2020, our beloved son, brother, and uncle died at the young age of 32. He was a resident of Logan, Utah.

David was born on Christmas Day and was the youngest of 7 children. He truly was a “Gift” to our family and everyone he met.

David attended Amador High School in Pleasanton, California and graduated from Mountain Crest High School in Hyrum, Utah in 2006. He was an Eagle Scout and served an LDS mission in Cleveland, Ohio in 2008.

He enjoyed hiking, skiing, driving his ATV in the mountains, and being with friends and family. He loved meeting new people and was a friend to all. He was well known for his amazing hugs.

David was a genius. He loved to take apart and rebuild any electronic device he could get his hands on. He was A+ certified and self-taught in many applications. He was our go-to guy for all things tech! He enjoyed many different jobs throughout his life, including time at Disneyland as a ride operator and at Lyft as a security worker at their headquarters in San Francisco.

David was just starting to get involved with Family History. He had a real interest in his heritage.

David suffered from severe depression and mental illness his whole life. He fought this disease like a true warrior. If one medicine or treatment didn’t work, he’d do his research to find another one to try. He overcame addiction and turned his life around many times. He was a real fighter!

David is survived by his loving parents, Curtis and Susan Germany, 6 older siblings, Amy (John) Turner, Robin (Dave) Wilson, Cara (Jeff) Trueman, Elizabeth (Ryan) Elder, Laura (Mike) Hall, Glenn (Aviann) Germany, and 29 nieces and nephews who adored him. He is preceded in death by his grandparents, Max and Helen Bell and Will and Eunice Germany.

A viewing is scheduled for Friday, March 13, 2020 from 6:00 – 8:00pm at Allen-Hall Mortuary, 34 East Center Street, Logan, Utah. A Celebration of David’s life will be held on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at 11:00am, with a viewing from 9:30 – 10:30am at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 155 North 100 East, Providence, Utah.

In lieu of flowers please consider donating to the Family History/Family Search Fund through the link below. Type in “Family History” in the Search bar and click on the Family History/Family Search Fund to donate.

https://donate.churchofjesuschrist.org/donations/church/humanitarian-services/humanitarian-aid-fund?cde2=475-home&lang=eng