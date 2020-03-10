Harris Wilford “Bill” Hansen completed his lifelong journey on Friday, March 6, 2020 at 9:30am.

He was born on July 3, 1942 in Preston, Idaho to Orson Wilford Hansen and Ada Belle Stephenson Hansen. He grew up on the corner of 200 East and 2nd North, Preston, Idaho in a home that was built by his dad. Many happy memories were made in that home surrounded by aunts, uncles, cousins and family celebrations.

Bill graduated from Preston High School in 1965 and went on to attend Utah State University where he graduated in Electrical Engineering. He graduated from ROTC and went to Fort Sill, Oklahoma to fulfill his military duty from November 1966 to August 1968. He received an Army Commendation Medal on July, 22 1968. He then moved to Salt Lake City, Utah to work for Utah Power and Light where he retired on August 1, 1997 after 32 years.

He served on the board for the Homeowners Association in South Ogden. He has spent the past 3 1/2 years at the Heritage Home in Preston, Idaho where he could be close to his brother and family.

We will miss him! He is survived by his brother Larry Hansen and his sister-in-law Linda Hansen. He is also survived by his nieces; Lisa (Bill) Brzenk; Holly Hansen; Camille (Brett) Hein and 1 nephew Kalin (Karen) Hansen.

Funeral services were held on Monday, March 9, 2020 at 11:00am at the Webb Funeral Home Chapel in Preston, Idaho. Interment was in the Preston Cemetery.

