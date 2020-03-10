Preliminary hearing set for man involved in suspected domestic violence SWAT standoff

Booking photo for Stuart C. Martin (Courtesy: Cache County Jail).

LOGAN — A preliminary hearing has been set for a 25-year-old Newton man who was arrested following a standoff with SWAT teams last year. Stuart C. Martin has been in the Cache County Jail since December 22.

Martin appeared in 1st District Court Tuesday morning. He has been charged with aggravated kidnapping, a first-degree felony; two counts of assault against a police officer, a second-degree felony; aggravated assault and 13 counts of possessing a firearm by a restricted person, a third-degree felony; and two drug possession misdemeanors.

Public defender Shannon Demler said he had been meeting with prosecutors about the case. He explained that his client had also undergone a mental health evaluation.

Demler said he provided the evaluation report to prosecutors, who are still working on a possible plea resolution.

On December 23, 2019, multiple law enforcement agencies responded to a home just before 4 p.m. A caller had phoned 911, claiming that Martin was inside the residence and threatening to harm himself or the alleged victim.

SWAT teams and negotiators were called to the home and set up a command center at a nearby church. They surrounded the house, while attempting to contact Martin and the victim. The suspect had allegedly pointed a handgun at the woman several times and fired it at least once inside the residence.

Negotiators were able to speak with the victim on the phone. She was able to escape the house through a window and run to waiting deputies.

Negotiations continued with Martin, who remained inside the home. He surrendered to SWAT operators without incident around two hours later.

During Tuesday’s court appearance, Judge Thomas Willmore set the preliminary hearing for March 24. At that time, he will determine if prosecutors have sufficient evidence to bind Martin over for trial.

Martin remains in jail, held without bail. He could face up to life in prison if convicted.

will@cvradio.com