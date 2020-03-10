Preliminary hearing set for Richmond man suspected of shooting kids with airsoft gun

Booking photo for Joshua G. Cox (Courtesy: Cache County Jail)

LOGAN — A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for a 43-year-old Richmond man suspected of shooting his step children with an airsoft gun. Joshua G. Cox has been in jail since being arrested in February.

Cox appeared in 1st District Court Monday morning. He has been charged with intentionally inflicting serious physical injury on a child, a second-degree felony; tampering with a witness, a second-degree felony; and, child abuse, a class A misdemeanor.

Last month, deputies were called to investigate Cox after agents with the Department of Child and Family Services (DCFS) filed a report, alleging he had physically abused several children. The kids were both younger in age.

In the course of the investigation, deputies were told how Cox had allegedly been striking the children with his fist. At one time he had used an airsoft BB gun to shoot them with, leaving welts on their bodies.

The children’s mother provided photographs to deputies, showing the boy with a welt on his chest and the girl with a welt on her forehead. She claimed the incident happened after the children had awaken Cox.

During Monday’s court appearance, public defender Ryan Holdaway asked for the preliminary hearing, where a judge will determine if prosecutors have sufficient evidence to bind Cox over for trial.

Judge Brian Cannell scheduled the hearing for March 23.

Cox is currently in jail on $5,000 bond. He could face up to 15 years in prison if convicted.

