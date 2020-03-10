Terry David Brown, son of John Robert and Ila May Sampson Brown, passed away peacefully on March 6, 2020, in Bountiful, Utah.

Terry is survived by his loving wife, Joyce Miles Brown of Centerville, Utah; daughters Cindy Barnes (Rick) of Farmington, Utah; and Jennifer Udy (Clain) of Lakewood, Colorado; siblings Nancy Pearce (Rod) of Preston, Idaho; and James Brown (Emily) of Bountiful, Utah. He is also survived by 9 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. Terry is preceded in death by his father, mother, brother Ronald, and sisters Ilene and Jean.

Terry was born and raised in Preston, Idaho. He attended Preston High School where he was the senior class president and captain of the swim team. After high school, Terry was drafted and served proudly in the U.S. Army. After deployment, he earned academic scholarships to the University of Utah where he received his bachelor’s degree in Chemical Engineering and then went on to obtain a PhD in Physical Chemistry.

Terry had a brilliant mind, and was an exceptional engineer. After receiving his PhD, he relocated his family to Bartlesville, Oklahoma where he worked for Phillips 66 from 1966 to 1993. During his career, he was given numerous awards for his many patented inventions and was also an integral part of the company’s international legal team where he served as a technical expert to prove patent infringements.

He was an active member of the LDS church and held many positions. Terry was a tender, loving and loyal father and husband. He enjoyed spending time with his family, whether going on road trips, or simply being at home with them. He enjoyed his life around the house doing woodworking, locksmithing and remodeling the family home. He will be remembered with much love by his family and all those that knew him for kind, loving and generous spirit.

His family would like to extend a special “thank you” to Signature Hospice and The Legacy House of Bountiful for the tender support and loving care given to Terry and his family during his transition.

His celebration of life services include viewings at the Centerville 6th Ward located at 900 South 400 East, Centerville, Utah on Friday, March 13, 2020 from 6:30 – 8:00pm and again on Saturday, March 14, 2020 from 9:45 – 10:45am. His funeral will then begin at 11:00am in the chapel. Afterward, a dedication of the grave will be held in the Centerville City Cemetery.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at russonmortuary.com