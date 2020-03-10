On March 5, 2020 we lost our Mother, Wife, Sister, Grandmother, Aunt, and friend. VaLois Kendall Baker Barrington passed away peacefully at home with family at her side.

VaLois was born July 5, 1933 in Oxford, Idaho to David LaVern Kendall and Alice LaVerle Boyce. VaLois was raised on the family farm where she learned the meaning of hard work. Milking cows,working in the hay fields and all other chores that comes with the farm life. There was also the enjoyment of riding horses, listening to the many sounds of wildlife and spending time with family and friends. VaLois attended school in Oxford, Downey, Swan Lake, Clifton and the last part of her senior year at the new high school in Dayton.

VaLois met Glenn W. Baker in 1950 and in 1952 they were married. As Glenn worked for the railroad they lived in many places from Pocatello to Salt Lake City until they made Downey their home in 1958. VaLois met many people as they moved around and cherished each and every friendship. Glenn and VaLois had 7 children from that union.

An interesting fact… Glenn and Ross worked together on the railroad before either of them had married. On March 22, 2014 she married Ross T. Barrington in Downey, Idaho. They had known each other for many years as Ross’s first wife, Rea Waddoups and VaLois were good friends. At that time VaLois made Hurricane, Utah her home. VaLois and Ross came to visit family often and visitors were always welcome to their home in Hurricane. VaLois made many friends in Hurricane and touched many hearts.

She loved the beautiful weather that Hurricane had to offer, and enjoyed many trips up to Zion National Park to look at the beautiful scenery. VaLois truly loved the St George Temple and looked forward to the many opportunities to do temple work. She really loved and cherished the weekly Temple trips with Ross. VaLois was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. She served in Cub Scouts, as a Primary Counselor, a Primary teacher, Relief Society secretary and administering sister.

She enjoyed gardening, reading, being a member of the Downey Study Club and her years as a Election Judge. Her children and grandchildren have always been her #1 priority.

She is survived by 7 children: Alice Baker Sherman, Temple, Texas, Glenn K. (Debra) Baker, Richmond, Utah, Michael J. (Tammy) Baker, Shelley, Idaho, Lynne Baker (Paul) Pocatello, Idaho, Jeffrey D. Baker, Downey, Idaho, Bryan V. Baker, Pocatello, Idaho, John W. (Ashley) Baker, Shelley, Idaho. 11 grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren, 2 brothers; Kenneth Kendall, Blackfoot, Idaho, Benny (Marcia) Kendall, Oxford, Idaho, 3 sisters; Sharon Keller, Preston, Idaho, Glenda (Jesse) Nelson, Ogden, Utah and Tamra Pitcher, Cornish, Utah.

Preceded in death by her parents, husband, Glenn W. Baker, sister, Connie Lowe, brother-in-law, Ronnie Keller, sister-in-law, Renell Kendall, brother-in-law Keith Pitcher and 1 grandchild, Amanda Lynn Baker. A viewing will be held from 7:00 – 9:00pm on Friday, March 13, 2020 at the Downey LDS church, 525 East 100 North, Downey, Idaho. A Viewing on Saturday, March 14, 2020 from 9:30 – 10:30am with funeral starting at 11:00am at the Downey LDS church. Burial will take place in the Oxford Idaho Cemetery.

