Cache County Council passes resolution in support of Second Amendment

LOGAN – After very little discussion and no debate, the Cache County Council voted unanimously Tuesday night to pass a resolution in support of the Second Amendment.

Cache County is among several counties in Utah to publicly support the right to keep and bear arms.

Uintah County passed an ordinance in January, becoming the first Second Amendment sanctuary county in the Beehive state. Among other things, the ordinance deems any effort to curtail gun ownership in that county unlawful.

Cache County commissioners steered away from the term “sanctuary” and the idea of an ordinance, opting instead to pass a resolution that would “memorialize and emphasize the importance of the Second Amendment.”

The resolution states that the council “wishes to respond to the request of its citizenry…and put forth an official position on the Second Amendment.”

It continues, “We do hereby support upholding the Constitution of the State of Utah and Constitution of the United States and shall defend with all legal means necessary, all the inalienable rights held therein, including the Second Amendment and the right it guarantees the citizens of Cache County, Utah to keep and bear arms without infringement.”

The resolution is strictly symbolic and sends a message to state and federal lawmakers that “we support the Constitution,” according to Cache County Attorney James Swink, who drafted the resolution.

Box Elder, Wayne and Utah counties recently passed similar resolutions and ordinances.

A handful of gun-related bills were introduced in Utah’s 2020 legislative session. All three bills — one to create liability for people who give or sell their firearms to someone who later uses it to harm someone, one to enact universal background checks, and one to criminalize irresponsible storage of guns — were either rejected or tabled.