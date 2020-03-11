Craig Smith and John Hartwell issue statements regarding USU athletics and upcoming NCAA tournament

Utah State Aggies head coach Craig Smith reacts to a play in the Thomas and Mack Center in Las Vegas, NV, on March 15. The Aggies won against the Bulldogs, 85-60, and will advance to play San Diego State in the Mountain West Championship finals.

Below are comments for Utah State University Vice President and Director of Athletics John Hartwell and head men’s basketball coach Craig Smith regarding the coronavirus and the upcoming NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament.

USU Vice President & Athletics Director John Hartwell

“Utah State University and USU Athletics are closely monitoring the COVID-19 outbreak. We are continually getting updates as it relates to our spring sports competition, out-of-season practices, and upcoming home and away athletic events. As of today, we have not placed any restrictions on athletic competitions.”