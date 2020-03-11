Craig Smith and John Hartwell issue statements regarding USU athletics and upcoming NCAA tournament

“Utah State University and USU Athletics are closely monitoring the COVID-19 outbreak. We are continually getting updates as it relates to our spring sports competition, out-of-season practices, and upcoming home and away athletic events. As of today, we have not placed any restrictions on athletic competitions.”
“I’m going to preface my comment by saying I have no medical background or experience, except getting a medical procedure for a broken nose. I am far from an expert in any science or medical field. I am a basketball coach and very proud of it.”Our guys are somewhat disappointed that the NCAA Tournament games will be closed to the public. The pomp and circumstance and pageantry are a big part of the best sporting event in the world – the NCAA Tournament. The spirit and atmosphere in the NCAA Tournament is like no other. We just experienced March Madness to its fullest in winning the Mountain West Tournament Championship.
“That being said, our guys are pumped to compete in the NCAA Tournament. We have a group of men that have dreamed of playing in this tournament since the time they were young kids. They have dreamed of winning games at the Big Dance for the majority of their lives. One Shining Moment isn’t just a song to them. They have earned their way into the Big Dance, and now, want to make their dreams reality.
“We started practice on September 24th, that’s five and a half months ago. There has been so much dedication, hard work, and sacrifice that has gone into our season. Our guys can’t wait to represent Utah State University and Aggie Nation in a first class fashion! We have a group that would play in the driveway, the park, the church or anywhere there is a court. They just love to compete.”