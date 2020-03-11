Preliminary hearing set for Millville man suspected of molesting young girl

Booking photo for Joshua A. Powell (Courtesy: Cache County Jail).

LOGAN — A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for an 18-year-old Millville man accused of sexually assaulting a 7-year-old girl while at a friend’s house, watching a movie. Joshua A. Powell remains in the Cache County Jail, since being arrested last month.

Powell appeared in 1st District Court Tuesday morning. He has been charged with three counts of sex abuse of a child, a second-degree felony.

Defense attorney Wayne Caldwell asked the court for the preliminary hearing, where Judge Brian Cannell will review prosecutor’s evidence and determine whether Powell will be bound over for trial.

Prosecutors claim the alleged victim told investigators that Powell was at her home during a party on the night of February 15. He walked into her bedroom while she was in bed, and asked to give her a hug. He then began inappropriately touching her, while kissing and licking her face.

Detectives later interviewed Powell. He admitted that it was “very possible” that he touched the child inappropriately. He also confessed to being aroused while it was taking place.

During Tuesday’s court appearance, Judge Thomas Willmore scheduled the preliminary hearing for March 24.

Powell is being held on $15,000 bail. He could face up to 15 years in prison if convicted.

