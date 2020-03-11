Preliminary hearing set for Smithfield man suspected of downloading child pornography

Booking photo for Kaleb A. Witherspoon (Courtesy: Cache County Jail)

LOGAN — A judge will rule later this month whether a 20-year-old Smithfield man is bound over on child pornography charges.

Kaleb A. Witherspoon was arrested last month after officers executed a search warrant to his home. He was later released from the Cache County Jail after posting $25,000 bail.

Witherspoon appeared in 1st District Court Tuesday morning. He has been charged with 10 counts of sexual exploitation of a child, a second-degree felony.

Public defender Shannon Demler asked the court to schedule a preliminary hearing, where Judge Thomas Willmore will review prosecutor’s evidence and determine whether Witherspoon will have to face the charges. The hearing was set for March 31.

Prosecutors allege that officers obtained a warrant to search Witherspoon’s residence after receiving a tip that he was downloading child pornography. They searched his home and located several electronic devices that were seized as evidence. Officers also located drug paraphernalia and weapons. They questioned Witherspoon later took him into custody.

Witherspoon remains out of jail on bail. He could face up to 15-years in prison.

