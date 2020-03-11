August 31, 1935 – March 6, 2020 – (age 84)

Our sweet mother, Savanna Bell Shumway Baker, passed away on Friday, March 6, 2020, surrounded by family at the age of 84 in Logan, Utah. Savanna was born in Penrose, Wyoming on August 31, 1935 to Lenard and Edith (Ready) Shumway.

She is preceded in death by her son, Allen Kenneth Baker, and great-granddaughters, Savanna and Paige Bloomfield. She is survived by her husband, Kenneth Baker and her siblings, Patty Bright, LeRoy Shumway, Shirley Lamoreaux, Janice Cluff, Marilyn Garside, Beverly Shumway, Violet Olsen, and Eddie Shumway.

She was a loving mother of eight children; seven of which are surviving: Vicki (Ken) Thurston, Connie (Doug) Woodhead, Janet (Wells) Hall, Glenn Baker, Kevin (Cami) Baker, Karen (Dan) Carter, and Gordon (Bridget) Baker. She has 39 grandchildren and 66 great-grandchildren with more on the way.

Her family lived on a large farm in Thermopolis, Wyoming. They had fun teasing, laughing, singing and dancing, while working hard. She grew up milking cows and riding horses.

She helped her mother with the cooking, cleaning and sewing and became an excellent seamstress. She won blue and purple ribbons at their county and state fair.

Her life was centered around her faith and family. She has always had a strong desire to serve the Lord. At the age 18 she served as a missionary in the West Central States Mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints where she met her eternal companion, Kenneth Mortimer Baker. They were married for Time and All Eternity in the Logan Temple on February 24, 1956 and have enjoyed 64 years together.

Savanna and Ken had cows and chickens and raised a large garden to help provide for their family. She enjoyed her flower garden, baking bread, canning, sewing quilts, and making perfectly tailored clothing.

The temple played an important role in her life. She worked in the temple laundry room for 18 years. She was an ordinance worker in the Logan Temple for 11 years.

Her last years were very difficult dealing with health issues. We are very appreciative of the wonderful health care she received from her doctor and from the hospice staff.

A viewing will be held on Friday, March 13, 2020, from 6:00 – 8:00pm at the Allen Mortuary, 34 East Center Street, Logan, Utah.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00am Saturday, March 14, 2020, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints chapel located at 2540 North 400 East, North Logan, Utah. A viewing will be held from 9:30 – 10:30am prior to the services.

