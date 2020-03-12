February 12, 1929 – February 28, 2020 – (age 91)

Barbara Helen Carlson, 91, of 242 East, 2nd North, Richmond, Utah, passed away peacefully in her sleep, at home, on February 28, 2020.

She was born February 12, 1929, in Mount Vernon, New York. Barbara was the oldest child and only daughter of Charles William Cronenberg and Helen Mae Cronenberg (nee Carmody).

Barbara attended Greenwich High School in Greenwich, Connecticut, participating in several school organizations that included the Writers Club, Modern Dancing, Girls Glee Club, Current Affairs Club, the Greenwich High School News Editor and several other groups. Upon her graduation she was the valedictorian for her graduation class. Barbara was also a member of the Victory Corps that supported the war effort during World War Two.

Following high school, Barbara attended the University of Connecticut where she met her future husband, Jerome Anton Carlson (Yudysky), who predeceased her on June 7, 2016. They had been married for 69 years.

Barbara is survived by her four children, Gerald W. Carlson (Dolores) of Pennsylvania, Leigh J. Carlson of Denver, Colorado, Richard C. Carlson (Kathleen) of Enoch, Utah, and Linda J. Giambrone (Salvatore) of Richmond, Utah. She is also survived by 10 grandchildren, as well as numerous great-grandchildren and nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband and her parents, Barbara is predeceased by a younger brother, William Cronenberg.

Barbara was descended from individuals who were responsible for the founding of the city of Mount Vernon, New York. Her family ancestors came from a long line of historical and notable individuals who were entrepreneurs involved in politics and civil activities in New York City from the mid-to-late 1800’s. In addition, her lineage reveals direct ancestors who settled Long Island, New York, in the 1600’s and who served during the Revolutionary War, the War of 1812, and the Civil War, including the Battle of Gettysburg. Her father fought in France during World War I and an uncle fought in the Philippine-American War. All three of Barbara’s sons served in various branches of our military.

Moving to Utah in 1962, Barbara first resided in Brigham City, where she at one time worked at the video library at the Intermountain Indian School.

She and Jerome moved to Richmond in 1976 where Barbara was an avid crafter and had a particular passion for knitting and quilt-making. She especially enjoyed gardening. Always wanting to be active, Barbara loved to travel and made several trips to many countries in Europe, as well as to Mexico, Egypt, and even China. She once took a special tour to Churchill, Canada, to observe the polar bears there.

Barbara’s main interest was a special fondness for little animals. In particular, she had an attachment to cats, evidenced by her acquiring a family of them that at one point totaled four. She was as devoted to and cared for them as much as she did her children. Barbara’s most favorite feline companion was “Rosebud” (Rosie), a Calico kitty. Although all of her cats were special to her, Barbara had a penchant for Calico cats. Rosebud passed away some years back but Barbara memorialized Rosebud by obtaining a stuffed replica, Calico kitty, of similar size to comfort her and keep her company when she was no longer able to care for any actual feline family. Upon her passing, Barbara was found peacefully at rest, at home. The replica of her devoted calico kitty, Rosebud, was snuggled contently within her arms.

Barbara had a favorite poem she loved that she sent to everyone who lost a beloved kitty.

The Little Heaven

I like to think there is a special place

Where, someday, every little cat will go;

A place where tender grass and catnip grow

And there are trees to climb, and open space

To frolic without fear when days are bright,

Sniffing the flowery fields with happy purr,

The sunshine warm upon their fragrant fur;

Playing at hide-and-seek till it is night,

And downy cushions call, and luscious fare

Will tempt a feline’s taste; then long, long naps,

Dreaming in sweet content of loving laps

And hands whose fond caresses say, “I care.”