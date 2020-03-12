CANCELLED: Local cancellations and postponements due to COVID-19

Written by Staff report
March 12, 2020

The following is a list of organizations or events affected by COVID-19 that have been either cancelled or postponed:

Worship services and activities for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints – cancelled for at least two weeks

Cache County Senior Citizen Center – closed for at least two weeks

USU classes cancelled from Friday, Mar. 13 through Tuesday, Mar. 17

USU men’s basketball trip to the NCAA men’s basketball tournament – cancelled

USU spring sports – postponed

USU’s theater production of [Title of Show] – cancelled

Utah State University classes – postponed, moved to online only

Spring high school athletics – postponed until at least March 30

The Cache Valley Media Group Home and Garden Show on March 20-21 – postponed

Cache2020 celebration of women’s voting rights at the Logan Tabernacle on Friday, March 13 – postponed

Cache Valley Civic Ballet’s performance of Firebird – cancelled

CacheArts Presents’ AirPlay – cancelled

Additional events will be added to this list as information becomes available

