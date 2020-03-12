CANCELLED: Local cancellations and postponements due to COVID-19

The following is a list of organizations or events affected by COVID-19 that have been either cancelled or postponed:
Worship services and activities for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints – cancelled for at least two weeks
Cache County Senior Citizen Center – closed for at least two weeks
USU classes cancelled from Friday, Mar. 13 through Tuesday, Mar. 17
USU men’s basketball trip to the NCAA men’s basketball tournament – cancelled
USU spring sports – postponed
USU’s theater production of [Title of Show] – cancelled
Utah State University classes – postponed, moved to online only
Spring high school athletics – postponed until at least March 30
The Cache Valley Media Group Home and Garden Show on March 20-21 – postponed
Cache2020 celebration of women’s voting rights at the Logan Tabernacle on Friday, March 13 – postponed
Cache Valley Civic Ballet’s performance of Firebird – cancelled
CacheArts Presents’ AirPlay – cancelled
