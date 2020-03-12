Coronavirus virus shutters USU show

The production of the one-act musical {Title of Show] has been cancelled as part of Utah State University efforts to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

LOGAN – The production of the one-act musical [Title of Show] by the Department of Theatre Arts at Utah State University is one of numerous local events that have fallen victim to the coronavirus.

The play, which had been slated at the Caine Lyric Theatre from Mar. 10 to 14, was cancelled after one performance in the wake of USU President Noelle Cockett’s Mar. 12 campus-wide message curtailing university events and travel to “prevent the spread of disease.”

USU assistant professor Michael Shipley, the director [Title of Show], called the cancellation “a big disappointment” for his student performers. But Shipley held out some hope for a revival of the show before the end of the spring semester.

“If things settle down,” Shipley suggested, “it may be possible to re-schedule the show for a limited number of performances in the Black Box Theatre of our Chase Fine Arts Center.”

In addition to the shuttering [Title of Show], the ongoing ban on university-sponsored travel cancelled a planned visit to USU by actress Susan Blackwell this week. Ms. Blackwell, who was a member of the original Broadway cast of [Title of Show], was scheduled to interact with theater students and Lyric Theatre audience members.