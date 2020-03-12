March 20, 1930 – March 10, 2020 – (age 89)

Donna Daines Christiansen, age 89, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend passed away Tuesday, March 10, 2020 just 10 days short of her 90th birthday.

Donna was born March 20,1930 on the first day of spring, in Lewiston, Utah to Homer and Mary Daines. Raised in Smithfield, Utah Donna graduated from North Cache High School in 1948. She married her high school sweetheart, Max Christiansen, September 3,1948, in the Salt Lake City LDS Temple.

Donna lived a life of selfless service to others. She was a loving, dedicated, and exemplary wife, mother, and friend. She was never too busy to help others, and did so with love and cheerfulness. No job was too big or too daunting. She rose early and worked late, and could be found tending to the tasks and needs of her family. Helping out on the family farm, and serving in a multitude of Church and civic affairs. Donna was fun-loving, outgoing, enthusiastic, and never took herself too seriously. She was a friend to all and made everyone feel welcome.

Together, Donna, and Max raised 5 children. Teaching them the value of a hard day’s work, to cherish family, and to derive strength from the Lord. Donna brought so much love, light and laughter to her home. Creating a space where all were welcome. She loved being a mother. She took great pride, and joy in providing for her family.

She was an amazing cook, baker, seamstress, and quilter. We have lost count of the number of quilts she has made for her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Nothing brought her more joy than spending time with her grandchildren, teaching them how to jump on the bed, play hopscotch, and she was never too busy for a rousing game of Mother May I.

Donna was a faithful member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints having served in many callings, including dance directors with her husband Max, Stake Young Women’s President, counselor in the Relief Society, and a member of the Daughters of the Utah Pioneers. Donna had the strength and ability to bless the lives of many in countless ways. But of all that was required at her hands, she perhaps received the greatest pleasure serving four separate missions with her beloved husband and companion, Max. Together they lovingly served on the Navajo and Hopi Nations, making friends and seeking to bless the lives of their cherished Native American brothers and sisters. Following the death of Max, Donna served a mission in Iowa, then for 18 years as a Church Service Missionary in the Salt Lake City Temple Square Mission. Many await the opportunity to call Donna and Max’s names blessed for all they have done.

She is survived by her children Nancy (Eldon) Bott, Clair (Rosemary) Christiansen, Cindy (Robert) Allred, Jed (Kathy) Christiansen, son-in-law James Madsen, 24 grandchildren, 34 great-grandchildren, brother Tracy (Marcie) Daines, brother-in-law Gordon Jessop.

She was preceded in death by her husband Max Christiansen, daughter Maxine C. Madsen, her sisters Helen (Morris) Griffin, Peggy Meikle, Marianne Jessop.

Her family would like to thank Autumn Care, and Maple Springs Assisted Living for the great care they provided for her, and for graciously meeting her needs.

