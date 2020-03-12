Gov. Herbert issues coronavirus recommendations, including limiting gatherings to 100 or fewer people

Flanked by Lt. Gov. Spencer Cox (left), Gov. Gary Herbert issued recommendations from the Utah Coronavirus Task Force to slow the spread of the disease from the state's Emergency Operations Center on Thursday.

SALT LAKE CITY – Gov. Gary Herbert has issued a series of recommendations to combat the spread of the coronavirus in Utah.

Speaking at the Utah Emergency Operations Center at the State Capitol today, Herbert summarized the advice of state leaders and health professionals serving on the Utah Coronavirus Task Force into five common sense recommendations that Utahns should follow at least through Mar. 30.

The governor advised that, starting on Mar. 16, state residents should avoid all public gatherings of more than 100 people, including church services, concerts and other mass meetings.

Those who are at greater risk of serious illness from the coronavirus (individuals over 60 years of age and/or persons with compromised immune systems) should avoid public gatherings of more than 20 people.

Utahns who feel sick should stay home rather than going to work, school, church or other locations where they might infect other people.

Whenever possible, Utahns should take advantage of any opportunity to work from home through Mar. 30.

Finally, Herbert directed that all Utah health professionals to begin taking proactive steps to protect the segments of the state’s population that are most vulnerable to the coronavirus (individuals over 60 years of age and/or persons with compromised immune systems).

Lt. Gov. Spencer Cox, the head of the coronavirus task force, said following those recommendations would help to slow the spread of the coronavirus and ensure that the potential number of infected Utahns would not exceed the treatment capacity of the state’s health care system.

AUDIO – Governor Gary Herbert COVID-19 Press Conference

AUDIO – Lt. Governor Spencer COVID-19 Press Conference

AUDIO – USU President Noelle Cockett Press Conference