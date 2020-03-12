Larry Darwin Swensen

October 29, 1937 – March 10, 2020 – (age 82)

Larry passed away peacefully on March 10, 2020 at the age of 82, surrounded by his family. Larry was born on October 29, 1937 to Willard and Vanita Mae (Hancey) Swensen in Logan, Utah.

He graduated from South Cache High School and then married the love of his life, Colleen Wilhelm and were inseparable ever since. Later they were sealed in the Logan LDS Temple.

Larry enjoyed working at the old Coca Cola bottling plant on first north and also at Utah State University’s Heating Department.

They were blessed with two children, Wade Darwin (deceased) and Leisa Mae. Together, they enjoyed camping and traveling to Jackson Hole, Wyoming, Yellowstone National Park and Cody, Wyoming. They loved spending the winters in Quartzsite, Arizona as snowbirds.

Larry loved 4-wheeling, rock hounding, studying Indians and their culture, wood working, tinkering and re-building his old Willy’s Jeep.

We were so blessed to have him as our husband, dad, grandpa, and great-grandpa. He was so full of wisdom and freely gave it to all of us in a very loving way.

We love and miss you dearly and will cherish our memories together.

Larry is survived by his wife Colleen, daughter Leisa (Jeff) Nelson, 5 grandchildren, Jessie (Matt) Carpenter, Corbin, Jacob, Carlie, and Jaxson Miller, and 3 great-grandchildren Adrie, Aria, and Emmi. 2 Sisters, Dixie and Carol, and 2 brothers, Dennis and Ron.

He was proceeded in death by his son Wade, parents Willard and Venita, brother Glen and sister Bonnie Mae.

We would like to share our love and thanks to Cache Valley Assisted Living and their Amazing Staff who cared for and loved Larry as if he was family. Special thanks to Ross for sharing your special musical talent for Larry. We love all of you.

Graveside services will be held on Monday, March 16, 2020 at 1:00pm at the Logan City Cemetery, 1000 North 1200 East, Logan, Utah. There will be a viewing on Sunday, March 15, 2020 from 6:00 – 8:00pm at Cache Valley Mortuary, 80 West 4200 North, Hyde Park, Utah and a viewing prior to services from 11:30am – 12:30pm also at the mortuary.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at cvmortuary.com