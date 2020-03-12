Lewiston man pleads not guilty to mail theft and burglary charges

Booking photo for Travis Goodwin (Courtesy: Cache County Jail)

LOGAN — A 52-year-year old Lewiston man has waived his right to a remaining preliminary hearing and pleaded “not guilty” to multiple theft and burglary charges. Travis Goodwin has been in the Cache County Jail since his arrest in January.

Goodwin appeared in 1st District Court Wednesday afternoon. He was previously charged in five criminal cases, including 14 felonies and 24 misdemeanors.

After meeting in chambers, attorney’s told Judge Brian Cannell that they had reached a temporary agreement. As part of the deal, Goodwin waived his right to a preliminary hearing, where a judge would have determined whether prosecutors had sufficient evidence to bind him over for trial. In exchange for the waiver, prosecutors agreed to allow Goodwin to be released from jail on pre-trial supervision.

Public defender Ryan Holdaway said the deal would grant him time to go through all of the evidence in the five cases.

Cache County Deputy Attorney Barbara Lachmar said she was okay with Goodwin being released, under the conditions that he enroll in a drug treatment program and be supervised by probation agents.

On January 9, deputies received a report of an individual tampering with mailboxes. Cache County residents claimed they had seen the man driving away in a green Jeep Grand Cherokee in the Smithfield City area.

Deputies were able to stop a vehicle matching that description in Richmond and took Goodwin into custody.

Detectives later learned that Goodwin was suspected of multiple thefts of mail from mailboxes as well as burglarizing at least two storage units in North Logan. The alleged victims in those cases were contacted and able to identify their property that was in the suspect’s possession. The crimes occurred from December 13, up until Goodwin was arrested.

During Wednesday’s hearing, Judge Cannell agreed to allow Goodwin’s release, but warned that he would place him back in jail if he didn’t comply with probation agents.

Goodwin was ordered to appear again in court April 20. He could face up to 15 years in prison if convicted.

