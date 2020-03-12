Spring high school sporting events postponed

Written by Utah High School Athletics Association
March 12, 2020

MIDVALE, Utah – The Utah High School Activities Association is announcing the suspension of the Association’s State Debate Championships scheduled for this weekend due to ongoing prevention efforts with the COVID-19 virus.

The Association is also suspending all UHSAA spring activities beginning Monday, March 16, for a period of at least two weeks. Member schools and/or districts as a local decision may suspend spring activities immediately. Those member schools and/or districts will need to work with the UHSAA on suspensions. All out of state school related travel has been suspended immediately for a period of at least two weeks.

In consultation with board directives and information provided by state public health officials, the UHSAA has suspended spring activities to properly fulfill best practices regarding protection of students and the general public. More information will be sent to member schools and/or districts as it becomes available.

