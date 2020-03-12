Women’s Suffrage event this Friday

An event is coming up this weekend at the Logan Tabernacle. It’s a celebration of a couple of monumental dates – all centered around women’s suffrage and the recognition of Utah leading the way. On KVNU’s For the People program on Wednesday, Karina Brown of Cache2020 talked about the program entitled ‘Celebration of the Century! Votes for Women 1920 – 2020’

“Our event that we have this Friday, March 13th from 7 to 8 at the tabernacle is to celebrate the hundredth anniversary of the 19th amendment. That’s one anniversary. But another anniversary is the 150th anniversary of the first women to vote in the country was in Utah under an equal suffrage law on February 14th, 1870,” said Brown.

And she said there will be some role-playing of historic women involved in the process.

“It’s a good learning opportunity, we’ll have a band that will be playing suffrage-era songs. We’ll have some storytellers that are coming up from Salt Lake dressed up as Susan B Anthony, Emmeline Wells and Martha Hughes Cannon. Those women are all significant for different reasons.”

For more information visit www.cache2020.org

