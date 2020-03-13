Cache Valley Media Group postpones Home and Garden Show until May

LOGAN – With the coronavirus in the news and at the request of Utah Gov. Gary Herbert to limit large gatherings, the Cache Valley Media Group has decided to postpone the 2020 Home and Garden show which was originally scheduled for next weekend.

“After considering many factors, receiving input from various groups and following our local and state government advice, we are postponing our Cache Valley Home and Garden show until May 15 and 16, 2020,” said Greg Roper, event coordinator. “We will be updating commercials, websites and social media with the appropriate information as soon as possible.”

COVID-19 news and developments seems to be changing almost daily and the Cache Valley Media Group wants to ensure the health and safety of the community, vendors and its employees is the highest priority. The event normally attracts nearly 100 vendors and thousands of patrons over a two day period at the Eccles Ice Arena in North Logan.

“We view each one of you as a major part of our local economic engine,” Roper said. “During this unprecedented move to keep everyone safe, we wish you the very best.”

Cache Valley Media group will be in touch with all vendors concerning the Home and Garden Show before May 15 and 16.