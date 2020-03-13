March 10, 1999 – March 5, 2020 – (age 20)

Christopher Allen Seefeldt, age 20, of Providence, Utah passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, March 5, 2020, in St. George, Utah. He was born on March 10, 1999 in Logan, Utah to Lance and Kimberly (Wahls) Seefeldt.

Chris, as he liked to be called, had one younger brother, Nicholas. Chris lived in Providence all his childhood. He attended Edith Bowen Laboratory School, Bear River Charter School, and graduated from InTech Collegiate High School, where he loved being in the Rocketry Club and playing the guitar at open mic night. Chris also earned a blue belt in Aikido and loved to swim. Chris was a member of First Presbyterian Church in Logan.

As a child Chris loved Legos, anything with batteries, and from there progressed from loving handheld gaming devices to building computers and helping others with their IT problems while still in high school. This led him to a year of college at Utah State University prior to transferring to Dixie State University, where he was studying Computer Information Technology. While at Dixie State, he enjoyed spending time with his aunt and grandma, computer gaming, and playing Dungeons and Dragons with his friends. He also loved the ocean, enjoying several trips to Fripp Island, South Carolina and Maui, Hawaii with family.

Chris had a big heart and was always willing to help a friend or family member with whatever they needed. He was a great big brother to Nicholas, spending hours playing Legos or computer games, and helping him navigate the trials of teenage times. As a son, he loved to discuss politics and technology with his dad and eat anything his mom cooked for him. Chris loved to hike in Snow Canyon in St. George and ski with friends at Beaver Mountain and Snow Basin. He also loved fishing with his extended family on the Mississippi River.

Chris was the oldest cousin in the family and much adored by his 7 younger cousins.

He is survived by his parents, Lance and Kimberly Seefeldt, his brother Nicholas Seefeldt, grandparents Cheryl Hines and Allen and Ellen Wahls and 5 aunts and 3 uncles. He is preceded in death by his grandfather Lawrence Seefeldt and uncle Timothy Wahls.

A memorial will be held for Chris at a time to be determined later. Please consider donating in Chris’ name to Child’s Play Charity at http://www.childsplaycharity.org/ to provide video games to pediatric hospital patients.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at allenmortuaries.net