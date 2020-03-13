Idaho governor declares emergency due to coronavirus

Director of Safety and Security Derec Styer, left, talks to employees during a training session on Thursday, March 12, 2020, at Gritman Medical Center in Moscow, Idaho. The training allowed employees to practicing setting up a tent that can be used for drive-up non-emergency screening for COVID-19 coronavirus. (Geoff Crimmins/Moscow-Pullman Daily News via AP)

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho Gov. Brad Little declared a state of emergency Friday because of the new coronavirus. The Republican governor said there are no confirmed cases in the state, but he wanted the state to be prepared.

He said the emergency declaration would be in effect for 30 days but could be extended. The declaration makes emergency money available and gives Little flexibility in responding to situations around the state.

State officials say more than 100 people in Idaho have so far been tested, but no one has been positive for COVID-19, the illness caused by the new coronavirus.