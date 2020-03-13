Identity released of man killed in factory explosion

Alex Stoddard, who died in a factory explosion, and his wife (Courtesy: GoFundMe).

BRIGHAM CITY — The identity of a 33-year-old Box Elder County man, killed in an explosion Tuesday morning, has been released as friends organize fundraisers for his young family. Alex Stoddard died in an industrial accident at Hyper Comp Engineering in Brigham City.

Friends and family posted online how Stoddard was a loving father and devoted husband, with a larger than life personality that was one of a kind. He had a passion for many things, including building and restoring bicycles, tinkering on his favorite cars, and woodworking.

Brigham City Police Lt. Tony Ferderber said emergency crews responded to the business just after 7 a.m. when multiple witnesses called 911, reporting an explosion. A warehouse was found to have damage resulting from the sudden combustion.

Stoddard was the only one inside the warehouse at the time. He was deceased when officers and paramedics arrived on the scene.

Ferderber said investigators believe Stoddard was transferring oxygen from a large tank to a smaller one just before the explosion occurred. They are still determining what caused one of the tanks to rupture, resulting in several other tanks rupturing and combusting.

Stoddard leaves behind his wife and three children, two young boys and a baby daughter. Funeral services have been scheduled to take place Tuesday, March 17 in Hyde Park.

Family and friends posted online how Stoddard was physically small in stature, but had a big personality and an enormous heart. They have set up a GoFundMe account to raise money for his family.

will@cvradio.com