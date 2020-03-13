Logan City to close library and recreation center for two weeks

LOGAN – As a precautionary measure due to the threat of the coronavirus (COVID-19), the Logan Library and Logan Community Recreation Center will be closed for the next two weeks.

The closure will begin Saturday, March 14 and extend through Monday, March 30.

Due dates of all library items will be extended through March 30, the book drops will be open so you may return your items, holds will also be held at the library until it reopens.

For more information on the library closure visit here.

Cleaning of the rec center will take place while the facility is closed and staff will be available at the front desk to answer questions.

The Jr. Jazz and Men’s basketball programs have been postponed until further notice.

All aerobics classes are cancelled through March 30.

The final public input community meeting regarding the Dog Friendly Parks Pilot program has been rescheduled to April 15, 2020.

The spring parks and trails cleanup project will still take place as scheduled.

All other Logan City buildings will remain open at this time, but residents are encouraged to use online services or phone calls where possible.

The Logan City Council will hold its March 17 meeting as scheduled at 5:30 pm. A secondary room will be available with a live stream in the event there are more than 100 people attending the meeting. Citizens can watch the meeting live on the Valley Channel (17) or on the city’s Facebook page.

The city continues to work with the Bear River Health Department and will provide updates to their website.