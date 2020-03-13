Mariam Dunn Molitor

Mariam Molitor passed away March 11, 2020. She was born February 9, 1926 in Logan, Utah to Charles W. and Lula M Schenk Dunn.

She graduated from Logan High School and attended Utah State College. She married Tom Molitor.

She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints where she taught MIA and Primary classes and was involved in the Relief Society.

She retired from banking as a Financial Officer. She enjoyed painting in watercolor and music. She liked animals.

She was preceded in death by parents; husband; 4 brothers, Charles, John, Conway, and Irving Dunn; 4 sisters, Meryl Jones, Lula Carr, Vera Tolman and Edith Lee.

She is survived by her sister Helen Curtis and many nieces and nephews.

The family would like to thank Inspiration Hospice, Legacy House, family members, Kellie Pace and MaryLee Felder for their care of Mariam.

Graveside services will be held at 3:00pm on Monday, March 16, 2020 at the Logan Cemetery in Logan, Utah. A viewing will be held prior from 2:00 – 2:30pm at the LDS Church located at 360 East 450 North, Millville, Utah.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at myers-mortuary.com